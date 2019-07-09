A Bronston man was arrested Sunday after a 911 call led the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office to learn he was being sought on a warrant.
Michael Heath, 37, of Forest Ridge Road, was arrested and charged with Failure to Appear on a Pulaski County Bench Warrant, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Carrying a Concealed Weapon by a Prior Deadly Weapon Felony Offender, and Defacing a Firearm.
PCSO deputies Alex Wesley and Branson Patterson were called to the Cumberland Manor Apartments in Somerset due to a disturbance.
There, they made contact with Heath, whereupon Deputy Wesley learned that Heath was being sought on the warrant.
Deputy Wesley conducted a search of Heath and his personal belongings, where he found what was described as a sawed off 12 gauge shotgun, a hatchet, three knives, a "shank" and a BB pistol.
Heath remains lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center. An investigation is ongoing.
