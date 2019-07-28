Bronston man charged with meth possession

A Bronston man was arrested early Thursday morning.
John Christopher Phelps, 40, of Timber Lake Drive, was taken into custody around 1:12 a.m. on an active parole violation warrant as well as Possession of a Controlled Substance (1st offense, methamphetamine) after he was allegedly discovered with a baggie of the substance.
Assisting Pulaski County Deputy Sheriff Steven Alexander were Deputy Ryan Jones, Deputy Matt Bryant, Sergeant Kyle Wilson, Deputy Brandon Smith, Kentucky Probation and Parole, and the US Marshalls Office.
Phelps is scheduled to appear in Pulaski District Court next Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.
