Bronston man denied shock probation in domestic case

A southern Pulaski County man who was sentenced to five year in prison last fall after pleading guilty to second-degree Assault for stabbing his father has been denied shock probation.
Eric Wayne Hall, 33, of Bronston, had initially been charged with attempted murder and fourth-degree assault (domestic violence) but a plea agreement was reached in September 2020 after Hall was found to be competent to stand trial.
The second-degree Assault which Hall pleaded guilty to stemmed from an October 28, 2019, incident investigated by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office. PCSO reported at the time that Sergeant Cary York, Deputy Zach Mayfield and Burnside Police Officer Jacob Mink responded to the report of a stabbing in progress at a Jacksboro Road home in Bronston around 11 a.m. that morning.
Hall was still on scene and immediately taken into custody. His father -- 59-year-old Tony W. Hall -- was treated at the scene by EMS personnel for multiple stab wounds. He was transported to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital where he was immediately airlifted by Air Methods to UK Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff's office, but ultimately recovered.
Eric Hall has been lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center (PCDC) since the incident. A motion for shock probation -- early release for offenders usually without a prior record who have been "shocked" by incarceration out of a further life of crime -- was filed March 12. However, the motion, which included an alternative sentencing plan, was denied just four days later by Pulaski Circuit Judge Jeffrey Burdette -- one of the last cases he would have considered before his March 16 retirement.
According to online records from the Kentucky Department of Corrections, Eric Hall is now expected to become eligible in February 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.