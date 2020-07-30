A man whose son is accused of trying to kill him is now facing his own assault charge.
Tony W. Hall, 59, of Bronston, pleaded not guilty to one count of second-degree Assault (Domestic Violence) during his arraignment in Pulaski Circuit Court on July 16.
The charge stems from an incident reported to have occurred on June 29, 2019. He was indicted last October. However, before he could be served, Hall was stabbed on October 28, 2019.
Hall's son — 33-year-old Eric Wayne Hall, also of Bronston — was indicted in January on charges of Attempted Murder (Domestic Violence) and fourth-degree Assault with Minor Injury (Domestic Violence) in regard to that incident.
The elder Hall is free on a $10,000 bond and is next scheduled for a pretrial conference on September 17. The younger, who pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in March, remains lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center and is scheduled for a pretrial conference next Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.