Bronston man pleads not guilty to charges of stabbing father

A southern Pulaski County man accused of stabbing his father earlier this week has pleaded not guilty to all charges connected with the incident.
Eric Wayne Hall, 32, of Bronston, was arrested Monday on charges of Attempted Murder (Domestic Violence) and fourth-degree Assault with Minor Injury (Domestic Violence) and made his first appearance in Pulaski District Court two days later for an arraignment.
According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), Sergeant Cary York, Deputy Zach Mayfield and Burnside Police Officer Jacob Mink responded to the report of a stabbing in progress at 396 Jacksboro Road in Bronston around 11 a.m. Monday morning.
Hall was still on scene and immediately taken into custody by the deputies. His father — 58-year-old Tony W. Hall — was treated at the scene by EMS personnel for multiple stab wounds. He was transported to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital where he was immediately air lifted by Air Methods to UK Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.
Charlene Hall, 64, the mother of the suspect, was treated at the scene by EMS for minor injuries she received during the incident from her son, according to the sheriff’s office. She declined transport to the hospital.
Eric Hall was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center (PCDC) Monday afternoon without further incident.
While a cause for the altercation was not immediately apparent, the arrest citation filed by PCSO Detective Joey Johnson of the Criminal Investigation Division indicates it may have started without warning.
The citation states that Eric W. Hall "admitted to this Detective that he was sending his father home. Hall took a small paring knife that he grabbed from the kitchen and walked into his father's (Tony W. Hall) bedroom." As the elder man lay sleeping, Eric Hall "told his father that he loved him then he started stabbing his father…several times with the paring knife."
According to the citation, Eric Hall "then had a confrontation with his mother (Charlene Hall)" and pushed her to the floor then "threw a walker at her."
Tony Hall was still hospitalized at UK in serious condition as of Wednesday afternoon — upgraded from critical on Monday night.
Assistant County Attorney Kenton Lanham told the Commonwealth Journal that Eric Hall was appointed a public defender during arraignment and denied a bond reduction. He remains lodged at PCDC pending a preliminary hearing set for November 6.
