Bronston man running for District 5 Constable

District 5 has essentially been without a constable since the arrest of Michael "Wally" Wallace in March 2020.
With the four-term veteran currently awaiting an October 18 sentencing in federal court, the 5th District is poised to have a new constable elected next year for the first time since 2006.
Christian "Doc" Paulk is hoping voters will choose him for the job -- having announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination via Facebook on October 1.
"I've had so many people saying, 'please put it out there that you're running,'" Paulk said.
Before moving to Pulaski County, Paulk was a third-generation police officer in his native Massachusetts and had worked his way up to assistant chief. The 54-year-old also studied to become a wildlife biologist and has 20 years of experience running a local construction business.
"I'm not into this because I want to be a cop again…," he said, adding he wants to work with District 1 Constable Danny Weddle (who's running for a third term) "to bring the integrity back to the office of constable. That's my goal."
One thing Paulk would like to see for the county is the creation of a local Office of Constables, which he said has been implemented in some of Kentucky's larger counties. The candidate has even drafted a proposed set of bylaws.
"All five constables would come together to elect that office," Paulk said. "You have to get all five constables to be on board so there would be symmetry between all of us. We would all have the same uniform, the same cruiser graphics; constables would be doing all the same job."
That job, Paulk continued, would entail duties much as Weddle recently described -- serving legal papers, providing traffic control for schools and helping with community events. In terms of law enforcement, Paulk said constables should serve more as liaisons to the sheriff's office.
"[There'd be] no more kicking in doors on homes and doing drug busts," Paulk said. "That is ridiculous and way too dangerous."
Should a Pulaski Office of Constables be created, Paulk said the constables would select a captain to oversee monthly business meeting and training sessions.
"That way we can get continuing education with constables," he continued. "I'm big into education.…[The constables' role would be] community service with a law enforcement component to it."
Paulk and his wife Kim make their home in Bronston.
