Bronston man sentenced in Jeep-ramming case

A man facing a five-count indictment after allegedly going after his estranged wife with a Jeep last October has been sentenced.
Nathan Jay Bowling, 34, of Bronston, was initially indicted on charges of first-degree Wanton Endangerment, first-degree Unlawful Imprisonment, aggravated Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence (1st offense), third-degree Criminal Mischief and Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO in connection to an incident which occurred October 5 on Forest Ridge Circle. Late last month, he pleaded guilty to the EPO violation and an amended first-degree Criminal Mischief.
The judgment, filed Wednesday, indicated that Bowling was sentenced to a year in prison for Criminal Mischief with a concurrent sentence of 120 days for the EPO violation. The other charges were dismissed.
The case stemmed from an investigation by District 5 Constable Mike Wallace. The constable reported at the time that he was dispatched to a domestic in progress that involved a vehicle driving through a fence, hitting another vehicle and ramming the house. According to Wallace, he arrived on scene to find Bowling "doing donuts" with a Jeep Wrangler in the back yard. After taking the man into custody, Constable Wallace learned that there was an active domestic violence order prohibiting Bowling from getting within 500 feet of his ex-wife or the home.
Constable Wallace reported that the woman told him that Bowling first used a trailer hitch to try to bust out the house windows and beat on the door. When she fled to her vehicle, Bowling allegedly jumped into his Wrangler to ram her vehicle and block her in. After allegedly beating the car window to gain access to the victim, Bowling allegedly drove his vehicle up on the porch in an attempt to hit the house.
Had the plea agreement not been reached, Bowling had been scheduled to stand trial July 29.
