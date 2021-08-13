A southern Pulaski man arrested in June on multiple gun and drug charges has been sentenced to 10 years as part of the Rocket Docket program.
Jacob William LeMaire, 27, of Bronston, appeared in Pulaski Circuit Court last Friday - pleading guilty to first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (heroin and more than 2 grams of methamphetamine); Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
According to Commonwealth's Attorney David Dalton, Pulaski County Deputy Sheriff Trent Massey went out to a residence on Flynn Road the morning of June 27 to serve a warrant of arrest on LeMaire for unrelated charges. Upon seeing LeMaire, Dep. Massey also observed a handgun and digital scales. Knowing LeMaire to be a convicted felon, the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office sought and received a search warrant before proceeding further.
The subsequent search yielded approximately 75 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 5.6 grams of heroin; 130 suspected Xanax pills, a 9 mm Ruger handgun, .50 caliber rifle, baggies, scales, and cash. LeMaire was then arrested on the trafficking and gun charges.
In lieu of indictment, LeMaire was prosecuted through the Rocket Docket program -- a partnership between the County and Commonwealth's Attorneys' Offices designed to expedite the prosecution of cases and save on the costs of housing prisoners. In this case, Dalton said, LeMaire's case was entirely resolved within 45 days of being arrested.
Dalton stated that because LeMaire was convicted of heroin trafficking, he would not be eligible for any form of release until he serves at least half of his sentence. The prosecutor added that the guns and cash were forfeited to the Commonwealth. Furthermore, thanks to using the Rocket Docket program, the county was saved at least $2,000 in the costs of housing LeMaire while awaiting Kentucky State Police lab results, conducting Grand Jury proceedings and Circuit Court prosecution.
Dalton praised Sheriff Greg Speck and the PCSO for a thorough investigation in this matter.
At press time, LeMaire remained lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.