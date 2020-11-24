Bronston man sentenced to 5 years for attack on father

A southern Pulaski County man accused of stabbing his father has been sentenced to five years in prison after accepting a plea agreement.
Eric Wayne Hall, 33, of Bronston, had in March pleaded not guilty to charges of Attempted Murder (Domestic Violence) and fourth-degree Assault with Minor Injury (Domestic Violence).
In exchange for Hall's guilty plea, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney David Dalton amended the attempted murder charge down to second-degree Assault and dismissed the fourth-degree assault charge. He recommended the five-year sentence, which was formalized by Pulaski Circuit Judge Jeffrey Burdette in an order filed November 9.
The plea agreement was reached following a competency hearing last September.
The second-degree Assault which Hall pleaded guilty to stemmed from an October 28, 2019, incident investigated by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office. PCSO reported at the time that Sergeant Cary York, Deputy Zach Mayfield and Burnside Police Officer Jacob Mink responded to the report of a stabbing in progress at 396 Jacksboro Road in Bronston around 11 a.m. that morning.
Hall was still on scene and immediately taken into custody. His father -- 59-year-old Tony W. Hall -- was treated at the scene by EMS personnel for multiple stab wounds. He was transported to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital where he was immediately airlifted by Air Methods to UK Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff's office, but ultimately recovered.
Eric Hall has been lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center (PCDC) since the incident.
