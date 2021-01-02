Bronston man to report for assault sentence Monday

A Bronston man who recently pleaded guilty to an amended assault charge is expected to begin his sentence on Monday.
Tony Wayne Hall, 59, entered his guilty plea in Pulaski Circuit Court in November to Assault under Extreme Emotional Disturbance, amended down from second-degree Assault (Domestic Violence). Formal sentencing was scheduled for December 17.
In an order entered Wednesday, Circuit Judge Jeffrey Burdette imposed a one-year sentence for Hall and scheduled him to report to Pulaski County Detention Center no later than noon on January 4.
Hall was indicted in October 2019 in connection to an incident that occurred on June 29, 2019.
According to his arrest citation, Hall's adult son Eric called 911 to report that his father had hit his mother with a stick. Pulaski County Deputy Sheriff Matt Bryant reported that Mrs. Hall stated that her husband had struck her once on top of the head during an argument. While Mr. Hall denied it, the deputy reported that Mr. Hall was in possession of a "broom handle-type stick laying right next to him against the couch" where he was sitting when law enforcement arrived.
Authorities hadn't yet served the elder Hall with the subsequent indictment when they were called back to the residence on October 28. This time, Eric Hall had stabbed his father as he lay in bed. The younger man, now 33, is currently serving a five-year sentence after pleading guilty to second-degree Assault.
