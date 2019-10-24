The latest appointments made by Governor Matt Bevin to Kentucky boards and commissions involve a Bronston woman.
Donna Howard Littrell has been appointed to the Hart-Supported Living Council, representing professionals and providers for a term expiring July 14, 2022.
The Council makes recommendations to the Kentucky Department for Aging and Independent Living regarding budget priorities, quality assurance standards and the procedure for annual review. It also provides information about available grants, provides due process for consumers and providers of supported living services, monitors the overall effectiveness and quality of the program and develops recommendations for improvements.
Littrell is a program director and founder of Spectrum Journeys of Kentucky.
