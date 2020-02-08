Bunche remembered at SCC Black History Month program Feb. 13

Many people will be recognized during February's Black History Month. Some with names that everyone knows. And some whose names that have been lost to history.
The name of Dr. Ralph Bunche is not well known today outside of academic and diplomatic circles; however, his many accomplishments are well worth remembering.
The life of Bunche will be the topic of a presentation at Somerset Community College on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 2 p.m. The SCC Multicultural Club event will be held in the Harold Rogers Student Commons on SCC's Somerset Campus.
While Bunche had many distinctions during his lifetime, he is most recognized for his efforts in negotiating the 1949 Armistice Agreements between Israel and four Arab states. As the result of this work, he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1950, the first African American to receive the award.
Lexington attorney Lori Davis is guest speaker for the presentation, titled "Dr. Ralph Bunche: The Academic Diplomat."
Davis is CEO and chief navigator for Mortarboard & Tassel Collegiate Consulting LLC, a comprehensive college planning, coaching and consulting service. She notes that she "is singularly focused upon the success of college students."
In addition to her passion for higher education attainment, Davis says that she is also an "avid bibliophile and reads voraciously in history, internationalization, and politics."
The Somerset Community College event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
