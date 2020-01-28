In responding to a reported burglary in progress, deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office arrested two men wanted on outstanding warrants unrelated to the crime under investigation.
According to Sheriff Greg Speck, deputies responded to a burglary report on Shafter Shepola Road along the western outskirts of Somerset just after midnight on Monday, January 27. Upon arrival at the residence, they learned that someone had fled next door. Going to investigate, Dep. Nick Barber got involved in a foot pursuit with a suspect he saw running near the residence.
Once apprehended, that man was identified as 40-year-old Billy Joe Wilson of Ocala Road in Somerset. He was initially taken into custody on charges of first-degree Fleeing or Evading (on Foot) and Resisting Arrest. Subsequent investigation revealed that Wilson was wanted on a Russell County indictment charging him with Murder, four counts of first-degree Wanton Endangerment, and being a first-degree Persistent Felony Offender. Those charges resulted from a May 2019 crash on the Cumberland Parkway. The Russell County Sheriff's Office investigated and initially charged Wilson with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drug/Etc. .08 - 1st Offense. Wilson is accused of having struck a vehicle driven by Christopher McNnane from Nashville, who died as a result of the accident.
The Russell County Grand Jury indicted Wilson last November. Wilson was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center (PCDC) under a $200,000 cash bond related to the murder case, which is currently scheduled to be reviewed in Russell Circuit Court on March 24. Later Monday morning, he pleaded not guilty in Pulaski District Court to the fleeing -- which has been amended down to second-degree -- and resisting arrest charges. He is scheduled for a pretrial conference in the local case on March 4.
Deputies Marcus Harrison, Tan Hudson, Nathan Meadows, and Sergeant Richard Smith assisted Dep. Barber with Wilson's arrest. According to PCSO, he is not suspected at this time in regard to the initial burglary call.
During the course of the investigation, deputies discovered that another man at the same location -- 28-year-old Brian L. Broyles of Tomahawk Drive in Somerset -- was wanted after being accused of absconding from parole supervision after having been released from jail last July on a three-year sentence for meth possession. He was arrested by Dep. Meadows and lodged at PCDC under no bond at press time.
In regard to the burglary call that the deputies were initially responding to, Sheriff Speck reports that charges are pending against an unnamed suspect not connected to the two men arrested Monday morning.
