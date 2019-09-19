Burn ban now in effect for Pulaski County

Burning bans are in effect in many eastern Kentucky counties but although it is abnormally dry in Pulaski County no burning ban had been declared as of Wednesday morning.
Stacy Halcomb, public safety director for Pulaski County, said the situation is being monitored closely but so far there have not been many grass fires. He said Judge-Executive Steve Kelley is the one who would sign an order effecting a burning ban.
Burn bans generally prohibit the following:
• Burning of forest, grass, crops, woodlands, marshes or other similar areas.
• Burning leaves or debris.
• Campfires, bonfires and warming fires.
• Open pit cooking and charcoal grilling.
• Use of fireworks and welding may also be prohibited or regulated.
Pete Geogerian, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Jackson, said southeastern Pulaski County is abnormally dry but the county is not yet listed in moderate drought. However, he said The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) National Integrated Drought Information System will issue a new map Thursday (September 19). He said he isn't sure how far the moderate drought line will extend into Pulaski County and Kentucky. The agency issues a new drought map on Thursday of each week.
After flooding rains in February and relatively generous showers throughout the spring and most of the summer, the spigot closed in August and September. The ground is dry and cracking and lawns have turned from green to brown.
Geogerian said .04 of an inch of rain was recorded Monday at Lake Cumberland Regional Airport in Somerset. However, the shower was localized and only dampened a very small area.
The National Weather Service in its forecast discussion said dry weather is still expected to be the main story through the weekend. Moisture will increase ahead of a cold front from late Saturday night and into Sunday with more in the way of cloud cover expected on Sunday.
Clouds and isolated to possibly scattered showers are anticipated initially in the north
late Sunday night and across the entire area Monday to Monday evening. At this time, it appears some locations could receive some rainfall. However, it seems doubtful this will have any meaningful effect on our drought status in any widespread fashion.
Autumn begins Monday and long-range weather forecasts seem to indicate a gradual lowering of temperatures to just above normal for this time of year.
