Burnett not running for 3rd term as county clerk

After more than 40 years of working with the public, Pulaski County Clerk Linda Burnett is ready to write a new chapter in her life story.
This week, Burnett announced that she won't be seeking a third term in office -- opting instead to retire at the end of next year when her second term expires. For now, she has no immediate plans beyond spending more time with her two small granddaughters and getting back to traveling with her sisters.
"We usually have two or three trips scheduled each year," Burnett explained, adding the sisters had a cruise scheduled as the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year. "We haven't been able to do anything together since the year before last."
A people person, Burnett's future endeavors may likely involve the community in some capacity. Her career started at the Montgomery Ward catalog store, where she worked for nine years before it closed. Shortly thereafter, then-Pulaski County Clerk Willard Hansford hired Burnett as a deputy in 1985.
"It'll be 37 years next year," Burnett said. "It just doesn't seem possible that it's been that long. I worked for three owners in the years I worked for Montgomery Ward and under three county clerks."
Burnett learned the ropes at the clerk's office from her fellow deputies -- one of whom was Trudy Denham, who succeeded Hansford when he retired in 2002.
"All the deputies took me under their wings," Burnett recalled. "We all worked as a group together. You got on-the-job training; it's not something you go to school for. You just learn as you go."
Burnett worked her way up to becoming chief deputy under Pulaski County Clerk Ralph Troxtell, who also served two terms before retiring in 2014.
"Running [for the office] was something I thought I'd never do," she said. "But I decided I wanted to do it, so I did."
Looking back on the past 36 years, Burnett recalled how the office has grown from three phone lines to its current 27. "Those lines still stay busier now than the three did," she laughed.
Since her election as clerk, Burnett is proud that she was able to fulfill a campaign promise to get deeds and other records online. The digitization of records was something she had pushed for as chief deputy.
"Processing deeds could take three days," she recalled. "Now we can scan it in and it's indexed. We can hand it back to the customer right then."
Burnett noted that the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet also implemented a scanning system for titles, which helped save time and money for counties statewide.
"We don't have to mail titles to Frankfort everyday," she explained. "We scan them and they can print off a daily report."
Another accomplishment, for which she's grateful of the county's help, is the purchase of the former BB&T branch downtown that now houses the clerk's Department of Motor Vehicle Licensing (MVL) and enabled the clerk's office to implement drive-thru service.
"That really helped us during this COVID," Burnett added. "Without that, there is no way we could have handled the volume of people that would have otherwise needed to come in the office."
But as technological advancements keep coming, Burnett felt it's time to step back and let someone new helm the office. In announcing her upcoming retirement -- still more than a year away -- Burnett expressed her appreciation for her staff that she credits for the office running so smoothly, as well the community she serves.
"Pulaski County has been good to me," she said. "I've always enjoyed working with the public. That's just been my life's joy."
