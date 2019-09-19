Wanna win big in Burnside?
That opportunity is almost here.
The Burnside Big Bucks Sweepstakes is the latest big idea to come out of "the only town on Lake Cumberland."
"I joke around about the campaign and make it pretty simple," said Frank Crabtree, Jr., Tourism Director for the City of Burnside. "Do you want 'lunch' or 'lunch with a chance to win $25,000'/' "Dinner' or 'dinner with a chance at $25,000?' The more you eat at a Burnside restaurant the more chances you build up at the $25,000 sweepstakes."
The idea is this: Stop in at one of the participating businesses and fill out a registration form. Those forms are put into a pool of contestants, from which names will be drawn. Only one person will be drawn to win the $25,000 sweepstakes contest, but Burnside will also draw for additional prizes as well.
"This was a contest I came up with and used in a couple of my Lexington businesses," said Crabtree. "They were successful at creating a buzz around my businesses, and ended up being fun campaign for potential customers at the same time."
A person can stop in the businesses and register for a chance at the sweepstakes, and there is no purchase necessary to participate. The goal is to increase foot traffic from both in-town and out-of-town guest to our businesses and give the opportunity to showcase the city's products, said Crabtree.
A complete list of rules and details will be found on the "Burnside Tourism" (@visitburnside) Facebook page. One must be a U.S. resident and 18 years or older to be eligible.
"If Burnside is going to grow it is going to have to make bold steps toward its future," said Crabtree. "The goal of the campaign is to have a direct impact on restaurants operating in Burnside, Ky. We want to give that extra incentive to customers and pull together our marketing efforts as a team."
Crabtree is still working on nailing down the participating businesses but that should be available on the Facebook page in a week or so, he noted. The sweepstakes period starts September 22 and runs until December 14 of this year.
"The campaign will build momentum and come to a grand finale at our Christmas parade this year," said Crabtree.
The event is one of the biggest in Burnside's history, no question; Crabtree says he's tried to find another promotion like this in the annals and can't find anything close.
"It's exciting times for Burnside and this train is starting to roll," said Crabtree. "Business owners need to take a second look at Burnside for a possible location because our town is gaining momentum."
