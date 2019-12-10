While Burnside City Council meetings are generally open to the public, the important business at the year-closing December meeting took place largely behind closed doors.
The council went into closed session to discuss a couple of key matters involving the water line repair project status and property that the city is looking at for the Burnside Historical Society.
Public meetings do allow for closed sessions to discuss several kinds of specific issues, such as personnel discipline and employment status, real estate acquisition, litigation, and business dealings.
The property on which the old school gymnasium once sat on Central Avenue and Summit Avenue is what the city is looking to acquire, so as to lease it to the Burnside Historical Society. The goal is to ultimately build a museum celebrating the lakeside community's rich history.
Purchasing the property now -- with the condition that it be rezoned "commercial" -- allows the Historical Society seek grants for the museum and take donations.
"I'm very optimistic and think we can get it worked out," said Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson of the acquisition.
Currently, the property is vacant with no buildings on it. The city does have a rendering ready for what could be done with the property, which could benefit the Boy Scouts of America, a group that (as signs on the city outskirts advertised) was considered to be founded in Burnside in 1908.
The rendering has an all-purpose center, kitchen, and Boy Scout Training center on site for the property, where they could work toward earning a majority of their badges. It would cost $1.5 to get the buildings up, and would likely be a couple of years until funding is secure enough to move ahead with the project.
Going to the Boy Scouts for possible grants is one avenue being considered for those with the Historical Society, said Lawson.
Less favorable right now is the water line project. The expansive effort to replace dilapidated water lines throughout Burnside is a multi-million dollar undertaking and bids were received from companies interested in working on project.
Unfortunately, as Lawson noted, the project engineer only allowed for a price tag of $1.7 million for the actual work, and most of the bids came in at over $2 million, one of them as high as $2.9 million. One bid came in at $1.6 million, but that bidder sought to be able to get out of the agreement. This left Lawson needing to go to Frankfort to speak with officials from the Kentucky Division of Water and Kentucky Infrastructure Authority to see what options are available to secure another half a million dollars to reach a $2.3 million bid mark.
Lawson has compared the potential threat in Martin County and other rural Kentucky counties with poor water systems that has led to polluted drinking water or a substantial water shortage. He wants to avoid that situation at all costs. So the project is of great importance to the city, and has already necessitated a water rate increase in the City of Burnside.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.