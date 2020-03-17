Burnside declares state of emergency 

On Monday, Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley declared a state of emergency in the county through April 16.
On Tuesday, the City of Burnside took a similar step.
Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson issued a declaration declaring a state of emergency in his town. This status allows allows the city to seek additional resources and recovery assistance as a result of the presence of the coronavirus in Kentucky and the United States, and the efforts being made to slow the spread of it.
"The city recognizes the necessity of precautionary measures due to the widespread nature of the threat posed to public health and safety of our community," said Lawson. "The economic impacts to small businesses and tourism industry will be severe.
"(Burnside) is working closely with Emergency Management on our local response to monitor this situation and ensure the safety and well-being of our community," added Lawson.
The mayor stated that the city is continuing to prepare for event and facility closures, modified staffing plans, and work-from-home programs, with more details on these plans said to be forthcoming.
Emergency funds that the declaration opens up Lawson to pursue include those that could help community restaurants that have had to shut down because of Gov. Andy Beshear's orders, and tourism-related business in a city that relies on that kind of income. Also, the city is considering how to help those who can't pay their utility bills, such as not shutting off their service,
City Clerk Crissa Morris said that there are also plans to poll the city council and see about rescheduling their April meeting.
Lawson urged Burnside citizens to "cooperate with this emergency declaration and to every degree possible, abide by the safety announcements, advisories and restrictions established by County, State and Federal authorities."
He added, "We are starting to see the positive effects of our actions. Please remain steadfast and focused during this of time.
"My concern is for the safety and well being of the city employees, their families, and the citizens of Burnside. Please taken care of one another."
