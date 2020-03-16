Burnside Easter Egg Hunt lost due to coronavirus concerns

This year, there will be no children hunting for Easter eggs in Cole Park in Burnside.
After the CDC on Sunday called for the cancellation of events of 50 or more people for the next eight weeks due to continued concerns over COVID-19 spread, Burnside Tourism decided to cancel the 2020 Easter Egg Hunt.
The change was announced Monday on the Burnside Tourism Facebook page.
Every year, hundreds of children are set loose in the City of Burnside's park to find plastic eggs that allow them to redeem prizes like toys and bicycles.
"We would like to thank you all for your support during this short-period of personal sacrifice for the long-term well-being of our community," said the post on the Burnside Tourism Facebook page. "We appreciate your continued patronage and we look forward to many great things to come in Burnside for 2020!"
