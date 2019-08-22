The Pulaski County Board of Education is moving forwards with plans to renovate Burnside Elementary.
In regular session last week, school board members authorized the district to advertise for a geotechnical survey for the school as well as for an architect to design the project.
Superintendent Patrick Richardson first advised the school board that the district was ready to move forward with updates for the school during a workshop last month. What has been tentatively discussed is an addition which would eliminate the need to have some services outside the main building as well as addressing parent pick-up traffic flow.
"I'm really excited to do this," board chair Brandy Daniels said as the board prepared to vote to approve seeking an architect. "It'll be good."
Supt. Richardson clarified that geotech surveys are typically done within a building project but district officials had been advised to go ahead and do one first in order to get a jumpstart on foundation issues.
"We're just now in the design phase of discussion," Richardson said, "but we've already found in our walk-throughs that we have some cracking foundation."
In other news, board members:
• signed off on a memorandum of agreement with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office for one school resource officer (SRO) at Pulaski Elementary (paid by that school) and executed a new agreement for the district to hire another one to cover the remaining elementary schools.
• were updated on the unaudited financial report for the 2019 fiscal year. District Fiscal Services Director Rebecca Wright reported that the ending balance for Fund 1 is $11,222,507.15. Pending adjustments, the final audited report will be presented in December.
• heard an update on the new district bus garage, which should be completed within the next month.
• recognized Pulaski Safe Schools Coordinator Wanda Absher for being honored by the Kentucky Association of Schools Resource Officers (KYASRO) with the Meritorious Service Award.
• closed the meeting with an executive session to discuss pending litigation.
