Burnside Elementary teacher dies  

The Pulaski County Schools community is in mourning following the news that a first-grade teacher at Burnside Elementary has unexpectedly died.
Principal April Mounce announced the passing of Stephanie Foster via Facebook on Tuesday evening.
"As everyone can imagine, this is a very difficult time for our students, staff, school and especially her family and friends," Principal Mounce wrote in part. "Burnside is more than a school, we are family!
"Please keep her children, her family and friends, her students and our staff in your prayers for the many difficult days, weeks and months ahead. Our hearts are broken!"
Pulaski County Schools Superintendent Patrick Richardson confirmed that Foster is the first teacher in the district to have passed from COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020.
"It's just tragic," Supt. Richardson said. "She had two young children and was a wonderful teacher. The students and staff at Burnside dearly loved her, and she will be missed greatly."
Foster had been with the county school system for 17 years, starting first at Shopville Elementary before coming to Burnside. Supt. Richardson noted that because she taught first grade, Foster had had most of Burnside's students in class.
"It's going to be a devastating impact for that school community," he said.
The superintendent said he and other district officials went out to the school on Wednesday to offer what assistance they could as the school community works through there grief, and that local mental health professionals had also volunteered counseling services.
Foster, who had just turned 40 late last month, had been ill for a brief time before her passing on Tuesday. A visitation is planned for this Friday beginning at 12 noon at Southern Oaks Funeral Home with funeral service to follow at 3 p.m.
Stephanie Foster's complete obituary can be found in this edition on Page A3.
