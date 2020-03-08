Burnside has brief council meeting without mayor

Perhaps the most interesting thing to happen as a result of Monday's March meeting of the Burnside City Council happened outside of the official proceedings.
Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson was ill and couldn't attend the meeting (no, not with the coronavirus), and councilor Brandon Becker was chosen by the council to sit in for Lawson and oversee the city's business.
Becker, a local businessman involved with the Burnside Historical Society, felt like the mayor's seat was a good fit for him.
"I enjoyed that," he said. "I'm looking toward a possible future career in that position."
So was Becker saying he's going try to run for mayor? "I might run one of these days," he responded.
Until then, there's no chance of a "Wally Pipp" situation, as Lawson will return to serving at council meetings when healthy. Lawson didn't miss out on a busy meeting, however, the agenda was full of odds and ends, including:
• Burnside Fire Chief James Martin presented some quotes with the goal of purchasing a new water pump truck for the fire department. The truck would cost around $450,000, and is considered a necessity to replace what the department already has within the next six years.
No action was taken at the meeting; "We just have to make it work financially," said Becker.
• Former city councilor Lula Jean Thompson Burton was named to the city's Planning & Zoning Committee.
• Local 85th District State Representative candidate Shane Baker spoke to the council and passed out printed information.
