A Burnside man is facing multiple charges for his reported involvement in an accident Saturday night.
Eric J. Baker, 45, was arrested and charged with first-degree Wanton Endangerment, second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle), Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Alcohol (4th offense or greater), Leaving the Scene of an Accident -- Failure to Render Aid or Assistance, Driving on a DUI Suspended License (1st offense), Improper Registration Plate and Rear License Not Illuminated.
According to Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck, the charges stem from an attempt to locate call that came through 911 Dispatch at approximately 11:16 p.m. Saturday. Officers were asked to find a vehicle which had struck a fence -- causing significant damage.
Deputy Nick Barber was patrolling, according to the release, when he saw a black 2000 Jeep which seemed to match the ATL description dragging a fence post and fencing underneath as it traveled along West Ky. 80.
Sheriff Speck reported that Dep. Barber activated his emergency equipment but the vehicle failed to pull over.
After a short pursuit, the vehicle then quickly pulled into a yard, turning off its lights. Dep. Barber located Baker exiting the vehicle's passenger side. Through his investigation, the deputy was able to determine Baker had been driving the vehicle.
Dep. Barber noted Baker was unsteady on his feet and appeared to be under the influence of intoxicating substances, according to the sheriff's release. Dep. Barber placed Baker under arrest for Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence after conducting field sobriety tests.
Baker was also charged with wanton endangerment for having a nine-year-old passenger riding with him.
A records check through 911 revealed, according to the sheriff's release, that Baker had a suspended driver's license from a prior DUI and that the license plate attached to the Jeep belonged to another vehicle.
Baker was lodged at Pulaski County Detention Center, where he remained at press time. Having pleaded not guilty to the charges during an arraignment on Monday, Baker is scheduled to appear in Pulaski District Court on March 17 for a preliminary hearing.
The case remains under investigation by Dep. Barber and the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.
