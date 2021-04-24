Burnside man arrested for sexual misconduct with minor

A Burnside man was arrested earlier this week after the Pulaski County Grand Jury returned a multi-count indictment concerning his actions with a juvenile female.
Ian Tyler Pond, 21, has been indicted on charges of first-degree Unlawful Transaction with a Minor, Use of a Minor (Under 16) in a Sexual Performance, Promoting a Minor (Under 16) in a Sexual Performance, and Sexual Misconduct.
According to Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck, the indictment is the result of a more than two-year investigation conducted by Deputy Alex Wesley. Dep. Wesley began the investigation in September 2018 into reported misconduct between a 19-year-old male and 14-year-old female. He presented the case to the grand jury on April 7.
Pond was arrested Monday night in Burnside when Dep. Marcus Harrison served him with the indictment warrant at 10:49 p.m.
Pond was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center, where he remained at press time in lieu of a $10,000 cash/property bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Pulaski Circuit Court on May 20.
The case remains under investigation by Dep. Wesley and the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.
The indictment of a person by a grand jury is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty or otherwise pleads guilty.
