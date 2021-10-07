Burnside man arrested on charges of child sexual exploitation

The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crime Branch has announced another local arrest on charges related to a child sexual abuse material investigation.
William Brandon Combs, 27, of Burnside, is facing one count of promoting a minor under the age of 16 in a sexual performance -- a Class-B felony punishable by 10 to 20 years in prison -- and five counts of possessing matter portraying a minor over the age of 12 in a sexual performance. This charge is a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison.
Combs was interviewed and arrested Tuesday as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation into incidents dating back to October 2020. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect communicating and exchanging sexually explicit images with juveniles online.
The investigation also resulted in the execution of a search warrant at 134 Tateville Antioch Rd, Burnside. Equipment that authorities say was used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP's forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.
Combs was initially lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center but was no longer listed among the inmates as of press time Wednesday afternoon.
The Kentucky Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force is comprised of more than 26 local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. The mission of the ICAC Task Force, created by the United States Department of Justice and administrated by the Kentucky State Police, is to assist state and local law enforcement agencies in developing a response to cyber enticement and child sexual abuse material investigations. This support encompasses forensic and investigative components, training and technical assistance, victim services, prevention, and community education.
