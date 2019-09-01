Burnside man arrested on warrants, new charges

A Burnside man was arrested in the early morning hours of Thursday on outstanding warrants as well as new charges.
Timothy Allen Mincey, 48, has been charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st (Meth) and Violation of a Domestic Violence Order.
Those charges stem from an incident that began after midnight on August 29. According to District 5 Constable Mike Wallace, he was on directed patrol with fellow constables Gary Baldock and Shane Haste to locate an individual wanted on arrest warrants.
The constables located Mincey driving a 2005 Chevrolet about nine miles south of Somerset.
Mincey had an active Rockcastle County Circuit Court Indictment for Possession of Controlled Substance (Meth) as well as a Pulaski County District Court warrant for failure to appear in a second-degree Wanton Endangerment and Domestic Violence case.
Constable Wallace deployed K9 Rowdy which indicated a change in behavior on the pickup being driven by Mincey. Constable Wallace reported finding methamphetamine, plastic bags, $424 in cash and a handgun in Mincey’s pocket.
Because Mincey's domestic violence order prohibited him from having firearms, he was charged with a violation. He has been lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
Mincey was scheduled to be arraigned in Pulaski District Court on Friday, but his plea was not available at press time. He is next scheduled to appear in Rockcastle Circuit Court on October 25.
