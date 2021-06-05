Burnside man indicted on attempted murder charge

A man was arrested Saturday afternoon after being indicted earlier this week on an Attempted Murder charge.
Danny Eugene Day, 49, of Burnside, was arrested Saturday by Pulaski County Deputy Sheriff Trent Massey on the indictment returned by the Pulaski County Grand Jury last Wednesday.
The charge stems from an incident that occurred on August 27 of last year. According to the case report, the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office responded to a shots-fired report at a home on Stewart Lane in Burnside. Day is accused of coming to the home of a man dating Day's ex-girlfriend and asking if the woman was there. When the victim advised him that she was, according to the report, Day went to the green Ford Ranger he was driving and retrieved a shotgun. The victim told officers that he was just able to shut the front door and avoid the shot fired by Day, who then fled the scene in the truck.
At press time, Day was lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 cash/property bond. He is currently scheduled to be arraigned on June 24 in Pulaski Circuit Court.
The indictment of a person by a grand jury is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty or otherwise pleads guilty.
