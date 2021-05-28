Burnside man pleads not guilty in sexual misconduct case

A Burnside man was arraigned last week in Pulaski Circuit Court in connection to a multi-count indictment concerning his actions with a juvenile female.
Ian Tyler Pond, 21, has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree Unlawful Transaction with a Minor, Use of a Minor (Under 16) in a Sexual Performance, Promoting a Minor (Under 16) in a Sexual Performance, and Sexual Misconduct.
According to Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck, Pond's indictment was the result of a more than two-year investigation conducted by Deputy Alex Wesley. Dep. Wesley began the investigation in September 2018 into reported misconduct between a 19-year-old male and 14-year-old female. He presented the case to the local grand jury on April 7.
Pond is currently free on a $4,500 cash bond. He is next scheduled to appear for a pretrial conference on June 18.
