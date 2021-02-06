Burnside mayor to lead Lake Cumberland ADD board

Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson has been elected to chair the Lake Cumberland Area Development District (ADD) Board of Directors for 2021.
Lawson has served on the board since he first took office in 2017, since all judge-executives and mayors from the district's 10 counties -- Adair, Casey, Clinton, Cumberland, Green, McCreary, Pulaski, Russell, Taylor and Wayne -- are automatically named in addition to 20 citizens that also serve from those counties.
"It's an honor and a way to serve our 10-county region," Mayor Lawson said of chairing the board. "The ADD office does so much for cities and counties -- helping to find grants and assisting us with the infrastructure needs we have. They play a huge role."
The mayor cited the $3 million water project that Burnside is finishing up as just one example. The city also let a sidewalk project last month with hopes of getting state approval to start this spring.
"I'm glad I got involved in the ADD because I found out so many things they do," Mayor Lawson continued, noting senior and workforce services for citizens in addition to helping governments with infrastructure.
Lawson joined the board's executive committee as Treasurer in 2019 and served as Vice Chair last year. He was elected Chair during the first meeting of 2021, held January 28 via Zoom. Rounding out board officers are Columbia Citizen Member Sharon Payne, Vice Chairman; Casey County Judge-Executive Randy Dial, Secretary; and Russell Springs Mayor Eddie Thomas, Treasurer. Green County Judge-Executive John Frank will serve as Past Chairman.
In addition to board officers, the following were appointed to the executive committee: Adair County Citizen Member Curtis Hardwick; Albany Mayor Lyle Pierce; Doug Stephens, McCreary County's mayor designee; Cumberland County Judge John Phelps, Jr., Campbellsville Mayor Brenda Allen, and Wayne County Judge-Executive Mike Anderson.
The following were reappointed as citizen members: Curtis Hardwick, representing Adair County; Jay Shofner, representing Green County; Allan Chapman, representing McCreary County; June McGaha, representing Russell County, and Geri Hull representing Monticello.
The following leaders were appointed to head LCADD committees: Wayne County Judge-Executive Mike Anderson, Chairman of the Regional Water Management Planning Council; McCreary County Citizen Member Allan Chapman, Chairman of the Revolving Loan Fund Committee (RLF); and Burkesville Mayor Billy Guffey, Chairman of the Regional Transportation Committee.
Judge John Frank and Judge John Phelps will serve on the Board of Directors of the Kentucky Council of Area Development Districts (KCADD).
To learn more, visit lcadd.org.
