Burnside passes hardship policy, burning restrictions

The new "Welcome to Burnside" sign by Secure Structure and Deco Architects is now up on the north end of Burnside, greeting drivers as they come into town near Lakeview Drive. There will also be a sign on the south end that will be identifcal to the north sign and construction should start next week. Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson thanked all those involved in making the sign a reality and said, "I want everyone visiting Burnside to feel welcome and this is one way to show our hospitality. We welcome all to come visit our restaurants and all of our businesses, and of course beautiful Lake Cumberland." Pictured, from left to right, are Kurt Russell of Modern Signs, Allen Brown of Deco Architects, City Councilor Dwayne Sellers, Justin Jones of Triple J Lawn Care, Councilor Randy Berr, Jon-Brent Bernard of Secure Structure, Lawson, Councilor Carol Griffin, City Clerk Crissa Morris, Councilor Mike Lynn, and Councilor Terry Vanover.