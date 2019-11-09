Burnside passes hardship policy, burning restrictions

The November meeting of the Burnside City Council saw two ordinances passed to tidy up regulations and policies in the "only town on Lake Cumberland."
Ordinance no, 2019-008 incorporates hardship waivers into the language of Burnside sewer and water service regulations. Individuals facing financial struggles who have ended up with an usually large water bill because of a leak have been a subject at council meetings before, and Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson said that three people had stopped by city hall with bill complaints lately.
However, he noted, only one of those "probably would have been a hardship case." Thus, the ordinance "kind of stops anyone from just walking off the street" to make a complaint; "If you had a water leak and you meet these restrictions, then you can apply."
The amendment to the ordinance provides that the council is empowered to waive water and sewer requirements by resolution upon a showing of hardship, where no more than two people occupy the real estate in question under circumstances which the council determines justify a change in the water or sewer rates. Hardships will be decided on a case-to-case basis. The waiver may be granted only upon a written finding of fact demonstrating an undue hardship.
For further details, the ordinance may be viewed in its entirety at Burnside City Hall.
Ordinance no. 2019-003 prohibits the burning or setting fire to any trash, treated wood, rubber tires, or cardboard products within the corporate limits of the City of Burnside. Anyone convicted of violating the ordinance may be punished by a fine of between $50 and $200, with each violation constituting a separate offense.
Burning paper is a particular problem, noted Lawson; "It gets up in the air."
Burnside had been experiencing some problems with this recently. "I think you had a couple people especially burning paper, and people burning trash," said Lawson.
Ordinance 2019-003 may also be viewed in its entirety at Burnside City Hall.
Both ordinances passed unanimously.
Other business at a relatively quiet council meeting involved an executive session to discuss a couple of pieces of property. One, the Bunker Hill Trading Post next door to city hall, the council made no decision on; the other is the old school property on Central Avenue and Summit Avenue. The council is interested in buying to to lease it to the Burnside Historical Society so they can potentially build a museum.
To do so, however, the property would need to be rezoned with the "commercial" designation. As such, Lawson said he and council Carol Griffin are planning on going door-to-door in that area to seek the public's input.
Also, the Burnside Christmas Parade is set for Saturday, December 14 at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.