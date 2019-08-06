Burnside passes nuisance ordinance

Ordinances are the lifeblood of most city council meetings, and Burnside had one to pass and one to introduce on Monday.
Unanimously approved at the August meeting of the Burnside City Council was Ordinance No. 2019-04, which relates to certain types of property nuisances within Burnside.
Considered a "nuisance" will be debris on property such as junk and scrap meta (motor vehicle parts, trash containers not in use, storage tanks, junk machinery), exterior use or storage of indoor furniture, compost piles likely to spread disease or odors or attract vermin and pests,, scattered garbage, and dila[idated structures. Also prohibited are dangerous trees, obstructions to drains, obstructions over streets and visual obstructions of streets, graffiti, nuisances considered attractive to curious children, pet hoarding, and unkempt weed and grass growth.
For structural violations, first offense warrants a fine of $75, second offense of $150, and others after that of $300. Non structural violations follow them same order with fines of $50, $100, and $200. If the citation is contested and a hearing before an officer is required, steeper maximum penalties may be imposed ($150, $300 and $600 for structural violations, $100, $200 and $400 for non-structural violations).
The ordinance is available for full review at Burnside City Hall.
Given a first-reading and therefore not voted upon was Ordinance No, 2019-2005 regarding amendments to the cty's policy on the 3 percent restaurant tax in Burnside. Amended sections state that all entities doing business as restaurants shall utilize a point-of-sale customer check-out system that automatically maintains sales data for accounting and inventory control; that restaurants will have 90 days from the date of publication of the ordinance to become fully compliant; and that for a first offense, a business can be fine between $200 and $400 or impresoned for six months or less (or both), $400 and $600 or six months or less (or both) for a second offense, a d between $600 and $1,000 along with the prison possibility for third and subsequent offenses.
Penalties shall be in addition to the revocation or suspension of the offender's business license.
The council also approved $22,500 for Tourism Director Frank Crabtree Jr. for the purpose of staging the 2020 FLW Series fishing tournament in Burnside and announced the appointment of Mekesha Becker to the Tourism Commission.
Also recognized were Fifth District Constable Mike Wallace and Fourth District Constable for their contributions to the "War on Drugs" and helping law enforcement in Burnside.
"(I )see in the paper what you're doing out there, and my hat's off to you," said Lawson.
Wallace said that the Burnside Police Department would be entitled to $2,700 from cash forfeiture form the last major drug bust they were involved in and around $100,000 total considering vehicles and other forfeitures.
"I can't thank (Burnside Police Chief Mike) Hill enough," said Wallace. "For 13 years, he's been my (go-to) man. If I have a problem at 3 a.m., I call and you answer the phone. We could not do our job without Burnside PD, period."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.