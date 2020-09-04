What is the best way to put Burnside on the map? If leaders have their way, it might be through the marketability of their Scouting heritage.
Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson and other city leaders were on hand at the Thursday board meeting for the Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA) to present their plans for creating a Boy Scout heritage museum and Merit Badge Training Academy on what used to be Burnside's old high school property.
“This is going to happen. I don’t know how long it’s going to take,” Lawson told SPEDA members as he and Deco Architects President Derek Phillips showed off plans to create a multi-building complex that would, hopefully, become a regional Boy Scout training hub.
Lawson said the city recently purchased the property planned for the site, and Burnside council is in the process of rezoning it for commercial use.
He said the final reading and vote to rezone is expected to take place at the September 14 council meeting, and that he did not expect any problems to arise. “We’ve contacted the old residents. Everybody’s for it. Everybody’s excited about it," Lawson said.
The plan is to offer an area with a circular outdoor design, offering a possible amphitheater, a building to house a Boy Scouts museum and a Burnside historical museum, two buildings that would serve as classrooms offering educational instruction for scouts to earn merit badges, and a parking area that would be shared with the Masonic Lodge.
Phillips said he felt that with the resources offered by Burnside, the lake and area attractions, along with short field trips to places like McCreary County and Cumberland Falls, a Boy Scout training center could offer classes on almost all of the approximate 135 badges that scouts have the potential to earn.
Phillips said there is possibly only 12 out of those badges that they didn’t have immediate resources for.
The hope would be that such a regional center could be the catalyst Burnside needs to become a major tourist attraction.
Phillips pointed out that back in the 1950’s both Burnside and Gatlinburg, Tenn., were poised to take off as major destinations. Gatlinburg was marketing itself as the seat of the Great Smokey Mountains, while Burnside with its brand new Lake Cumberland had a plan to build a town on General Burnside Island that would emulate a 1910s or 1920s town.
That project was known as “Advancing Backwards.”
But whereas Gatlinburg followed through with marketing plans, built better attractions and earned investments, Burnside never advanced, backwards or otherwise, with any marketing strategy.
Phillips said that the city’s connection of having the first Boy Scout troop in America made it instantly marketable today.
“There’s one disclaimer, and that is that we failed to claim this history,” Phillips said. “So now, 100-some-odd years have passed. The Boy Scouts have written their history in a different way, although we have proof. So we have to be a little careful with our wording, but regardless, it’s indisputable that Burnside is the Birthplace of Scouting.”
By being a regional hub and offering training for badges – rotating through weekend classes and offering different options every two weeks or so – Phillips said bringing scouts in would also bring their families in. They would stay in the area while classes are going on, participating in other local activities like golfing or the lake.
Lawson said this would not just benefit Burnside, but also Somerset, Pulaski and surrounding counties.
To help with funding the project, Lawson said the plans were to first build the museum, then lease it to the Burnside Historical Society so they could get started with securing grants and creating fundraisers.
