Burnside Police are seeking the public's assistance in finding a woman reported missing on Sunday afternoon.
According to the department's release on Monday afternoon, Bonnie Wilson was last seen at the Burnside BP station around 12 noon last Thursday, September 9. The 40-year-old was reported missing at approximately 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Wilson is described as a white female with black hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 5'5" tall.
Anyone who has seen a woman fitting this description or who knows of Wilson's whereabouts is urged to contact Burnside Police Department at 606-561-3405, the Pulaski County 911 Center at 606-679-3200, or your local law enforcement agency.
