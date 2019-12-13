There are a lot of things up in the air right now about Burnside's efforts to repair the city's aging water pipes.
One thing, however, has been assured: Officials are determined not to raise water service rates for a second time in a year.
"We don't want to raise rates again," said Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson. "I'm not in favor of it, and I don't think you'll find a councilperson in favor of it either."
Burnside is full of water lines that are in decaying shape and need to be replaced. The life expectancy of the water lines, some of the main ones in town, is about 50 years, said Lawson, and they have nearly reached that point.
Affected lines were set to include those East Lakeshore Drive, around Burnside Elementary and up to French Avenue; on French Avenue, from the stoplight to the fire department; West Lakeshore Drive; all of Main Street; Ash Street; Oak Street; Walnut Street; Cliffside Drive; Highland Drive; Military Road; and Childress Drive.
Around this same time in December of 2018, Burnside prepared for the cost of this project by raising rates to water customers by 10 percent. The water rate increase specifically goes toward the loan repayment to fix water lines that Lawson said are broken, leaking, and clogged, presenting the threat of Burnside ending up like several Kentucky counties that have found themselves without clean drinking water.
The decision to increase rates was not popular, and councilors raised questions about the numbers involved, but the move was deemed as necessary to prevent a greater disaster down the line.
Unfortunately, things are not going smoothly at the current time as the project progresses. As was discussed at the official December Burnside City Council meeting last week, the project engineer only allowed for a price tag of $1.7 million for the actual work, and most of the bids came in at over $2 million, one of them as high as $2.9 million. One bid came in at $1.6 million, but that bidder sought to be able to get out of the agreement. This left Lawson needing to go to Frankfort to speak with officials from the Kentucky Division of Water and Kentucky Infrastructure Authority to see what options are available to secure another half a million dollars to reach a $2.3 million bid mark.
"It's been a roller coaster," said Lawson.
The mayor said that the city thought they could get additional money from other sources without raising rates. However, the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority (KIA), which is helping Burnside with project funding, called back and said that after running the numbers, they advised Burnside would have to raise rates again.
However, "I had concerns with the numbers," said Lawson. "We had some bills we'd paid a month early, so it hit the June financial statement rather than July (which) is starting another fiscal year."
Lawson asked the council not to make a decision until the city had a chance to discuss things further with KIA and do some additional number-crunching. The goal is to avoid another rate hike at all costs.
"We may have to cut the project back, take some things out of it, or find money locally," said Lawson.
City Engineer Neal Shoemaker discussed the situation with HMB Professional Engineers, which is on the project, and figured out some aspects of the project which could be removed to save money.
For one thing, there's a four-inch water line at East Antioch Avenue that was going to be increased to eight inches to get better service to Somerset Wood Products, "but that doesn't have to be done," said Lawson. Another project, to put new fire hydrants in place, can also likely be altered: Lawson things the city can buy its own fire hydrants cheaper and might need fewer of them.
Even then, the city would still be about $273,000 short of what they need. Options are to give the project to the second-lowest bidder, then ask for the money to do the whole project and see if KIA still necessitates the rate increase, or just take out the unneccessary projects and rebid the whole thing. The latter option raises its own problems though, as rewriting the project and advertising it would cost about $20,000.
As of right now, the council is waiting to see how the KIA outlook shakes out before making any firm decisions on the future of the water project, but are expected to meet again soon as the KIA board meets in January and Burnside wants to be able to present the project as it's going to be at that time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.