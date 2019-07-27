The first thing you notice about Burritos Cha Cha Cha is the name. That's the way owner Daniel Debernardi intended it to be.
"American people like 'catchy,'" said Debernardi. "I wanted something crazy. I was thinking, 'Food so good, it makes you dance.'"
Debernardi knows about getting people involved and moving. He's a praise and worship leader at the Outreach for Jesus church which serves a significant Hispanic population here in Somerset.
Debernardi and his wife, Blanca Pulido, came to Somerset about 20 years ago from Vera Cruz Mexico.
"We came to work, and decided to stay in Somerset because of the church," he said.
They've had various jobs over their time here, but wherever they were, Blanca's cooking proved popular.
"Every time we'd cook out to church, she'd bring over stuffed peppers, tamales, things like that," said Debernardi. "When we worked in a factory, she'd bring all kinds of stuff. She'd bring 200 tamales and sell out in half a day."
So eventually, they decided to open a restaurant: Burritos Cha Cha Cha. It's in the building off of South U.S. 27 at Stonebrook Pavilion, behind the gas station, where other restaurants like Lakeside Pizza and Pub and the Chili House used to be located.
The menu has most of the same things you can find at other American Mexican restaurants in this area: taco salads, quesadillas, etc. But the thing that sets Burritos Cha Cha Cha apart is the Burrito Bar. Customers can custom build their own burrito by picking out their ingredients from behind a counter, the way one might at a Chipotle or similar chain restaurant.
"We have something for everybody," said Debernardi. "You can get rice, refried or black beans. Tell us what kind of meat you want, like shredded chicken, grilled chicken, steak shrip, BBQ pork Mexican-style."
Add some veggies, like lettuce, tomatoes, pico de gallo, or guacamole, and you have a burrito, in your choice of small, medium, or large tortilla. Some days there are special options, like chorizo or chicken and zucchini.
And, adds Debernardi, everything at the restaurant is authentic and homemade.
Burritos Cha Cha Cha is more than just a restaurant, however. Debernardi sees it as a ministry as well. He chooses not to serve alcohol and is happy to pray with a customer if that's what they'd like.
They've also purposed the fountain in the restaurant for a good cause — people like to throw coins in it, as is tradition, so Burritos Cha Cha Cha will take what's in the fountain, match it, and then donate it to a local worthy cause, said Debernardi.
"There are so many around here," he noted.
Burritos Cha Cha Cha has been open for about a month now in Burnside. He said people passing by have noticed the restaurant is there and stopped in, and Burritos Cha Cha Cha has also established a social media presence on Facebook, so locals are starting to take notice.
"A few people have found it here; they have called and asked about it," he said. "We've had really good feedback and a good response from the people. They like the burrito bar, they think it's a great idea."
Ultimately, making people happy is what it's all about for Debernardi — a mission inspired as much by his faith as by the food.
"We're just here to serve," he said. "I've been serving the Lord, we're ready to serve you.
"A lot of times, you see someone with a need, someone to help out. People think, 'Not me, I can't go help,'" he added. "Every time we are serving the customers, we feel we are serving the Lord in the same way."
