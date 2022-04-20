Burritos Cha Cha Cha serves more than just Mexican cuisine 

Among Pulaski County's handful of Mexican eateries, there's one that could be considered a hidden gem.
Nestled behind the Valero gas station off South U.S. 27 in Burnside is Burritos Cha Cha Cha. The restaurant promotes itself as a Christian establishment -- and is one local eatery that has opted not to serve alcohol.
That decision is steeped in faith, according to owner Danny Flores.
While many customers are satisfied with the restaurant's food, Flores says it's "never really been about the food."
There are those that express to Flores that business and religion should be kept separately. Flores opposes this in that he feels that his establishment has become a "little church" for him. Some have even tried persuading him into adding alcoholic beverages to the menu, but he's expressed that he'd "rather serve the Lord than alcohol."
He adds that while he had been in church for 17 years, it wasn't until further down the line that he realized that "we are the church."
Many will recognize Cha Cha Cha's cute donkey mascot, but Flores says that the animal holds a deeper meaning. In some cultures, a donkey represents servitude. Flores says that we have to "be like the little donkey and serve others."
Another major thing that customers have pushed for is for the restaurant to relocate, as it is currently located in arguably a hidden location. Even the owner admits that his business started up in a "place that doesn't prosper." However, Flores is adamant on staying. The location is significant in the restaurant's mission and history.
The owner's wife, Teresa, had always dreamt of opening up a restaurant. Her cooking continuously received good feedback, being a hit at church picnics and as meals for factory workers. For six years, the couple tried opening up a restaurant, but almost let the idea go because of financial obstacles.
It wasn't until Flores started praying that he realized that he had been "looking in the wrong places."
They found the suite that they're currently residing in, and with the financial aid from friends and family, they were able to open up on June 13, 2019.
While the business still feels the pressure of being tucked away, surrounded by multiple businesses that sell and promote alcohol, Flores sees the restaurant as a "light in the darkness."
Things weren't made easier, as COVID-19 had its toll. Alongside many other local businesses, Cha Cha Cha found itself temporarily shutting down.
Nonetheless, through hardships and facing the unknown, Flores still believes that "the Lord will make a way." He adds that it's because of these trials that have strengthened his faith, and that it's "by faith" that they've been able to stay in business.
It's his goal to "reach as many people as possible." Already, he has found great support from the community and even feels that they've "made a family" through the restaurant.
By looking through a "spiritual point-of-view," Burritos Cha Cha Cha not only strives to give good food and service, but to be a place for "sharing hope."
