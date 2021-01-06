Three separate incidents worked over the weekend by the Wayne County Sheriff's Department resulted in two Monticello men being charged with trafficking in controlled substances and an Albany woman being arrested for theft of a motor vehicle.
Approximately seven grams of methamphetamine were found Friday when Deputies Jerry Meadows and Derek Dennis were on patrol and noticed a vehicle sitting with its inside windows fogged up, at a location of reported drug activity.
"After making contact with the vehicle, deputies found a male slumped over the steering wheel sleeping and permission was obtained to search the automobile." Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron said. "The deputies located meth along with drug paraphernalia items, a catalytic convertor that had been removed from another vehicle and a handheld police scanner."
Dep. Dennis arrested Eric W. Rhule, 29, of Monticello for first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia. The catalytic converter investigation is continuing, as multiple reports are being received locally on converters being stolen.
Sheriff Catron also told of a local car dealer Friday reporting that a female had taken off in a vehicle as he was locking the business door, before a test drive. She had given another person's identity to the business owner, but she was known by the deputy investigating. The vehicle was later located in Albany by a Clinton County Deputy, then Dep. Jerry Coffey arrested Chelsie E. Marshall, 29, for theft by unlawful taking or disposition - an automobile and theft of identity of another without consent.
The third incident occurred Sunday as Dep. Dennis observed the operator of a vehicle make a traffic violation. The driver then sped up in an apparent attempt to put some distance between himself and the deputy.
Sheriff Catron said that the traffic stop was made with the assistance of Deputies James Barnett and Jerry Coffey -- resulting in a small amount of methamphetamine, digital scales, plastic baggies, syringes and a handgun being found.
"The operator of the vehicle also failed field sobriety tests," Catron said.
Dep. Dennis arrested Jason R. Coffey, 24, of Monticello, for first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 2 grams of methamphetamine, enhanced), operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of a Kentucky Emergency Protective / Domestic Violence Order and for multiple traffic violations.
Coffey's bond was set at $5,000 cash or two times property and his preliminary hearing will be held January 11 at 1 p.m.
Preliminary hearings are also scheduled for January 11 at 1 p.m. for Marshall and Rhule. The three remained lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center on Tuesday and they will be represented by public defender Jesse Fries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.