Bruce Wayne Singleton is known as many things in this community. An attorney. An actor. One of the guys in the booth for the Somerset Briar Jumper football radio team.
And a master craftsman of superior beer cheese.
It's not available in stores -- not at the moment, anyway -- but "BW's Famous Beer Cheese" is considered a holiday staple by a fair amount of people in the community. It's something Singleton whips up every year around this same time and distributes to friends, family, and colleagues in the legal community, and has been doing so for over four decades now.
"It's always been a hobby, and I like it," said Singleton. "Most people who eat (the beer cheese) like it a lot. Most people demand it."
The tradition started in 1973, when Singleton was a Phi Sigma Kappa frat boy at the University of Kentucky. Singleton and friends went to one of the more notable restaurants in central Kentucky lore, Allman's Restaurant, or Johnny Allman's, which overlooked the Kentucky River between Richmond and Winchester, near Fort Boonesborough.
Allman's is no longer there; another restaurant, Hall's on the River, inhabits that general area. Hall's is another restaurant famous for its beer cheese, but Singleton noted that it was actually likely Allman's that invented it, a product now found in stores all over the Commonwealth made by a variety of names.
"I'm pretty sure it was the first time I tasted beer cheese," said Singleton. "I liked it and decided I could make it."
Singleton turned into a mad beer cheese scientist, trying to deduce the perfect beer cheese ingredients.
"I experimented with everything -- with the cheese, with the recipe. I got expensive beer, I got cheap beer, I got near-beer," he said. "I settled upon O'Doul's (a non-alcoholic malt beverage) as the very best taste. It had nothing to do with whether it had alcohol in it or not. I was going for that particular taste that I liked."
And that Mama liked. Singleton's mother Mary, who passed away in 2014, was the "biggest fan" of his beer cheese-making efforts.
"Basically, I made it to her taste," he said. "She liked it as hot as it could be. Sometimes there wasn't enough heat, so we'd put more red sauce in it.
"Mom was the driving force behind it over the years," he added. "She'd call up and say, 'You will bring over the beer cheese, now!'"
While the O'Doul's is the proverbial cat out of the bag, Singleton isn't giving away the rest of his recipe.
"It's got cheese, it's got hot stuff, and it's got spices," he said. "It's kind of like Colonel Sanders' 11 herbs and spices, or the Coca-Cola formula."
So Singleton began a tradition of making the beer cheese as a sort of holiday favor. (Much like the recipe, Singleton would not divulge what gets a person on the "good" list or the "bad" list, in terms of Santa-like beer cheese distribution.)
"This goes back 20-some, maybe 30-some years ago, when (current Pulaski County Clerk) Linda Burnett first came to work at the clerk's office; she suggested it," said Singleton. "Usually I would make small batches for lawyers and the clerk's office, very small quantities. She said, 'Wouldn't it be better if you brought us beer cheese this year rather than all this candy?'
"Everyone was giving sweets (for Christmas)," said Singleton. "There are only two flavors people crave: salty and sweet, and when you get too much sweet, you need salty."
The name, "BW's Famous Beer Cheese," also dates back about 30 years and is credited to former Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice and state Attorney General Robert Stephens, who found himself with Singleton, whose cheesemaking reputation had already been established. Stephens asked when he could get some of Singleton's "famous beer cheese," and Singleton liked that description so much, he decided to name the product after it.
He even came up with a logo for the containers, portraying his own bearded, bespectacled face.
"The logo is me back when I had a red beard, right at 25 years ago," said Singleton. "My sons (Kris and Matt) would always make (the beer cheese) with me back in those days. I was waiting for my firstborn to come home from college, and I sat at the computer and sketched what we now see as the logo. Kris said, 'Oh, that's cool. Let's put a label on this stuff.'"
This year, there was plenty to celebrate. Singleton is a big Briar Jumper fan; when the Somerset High School football team won its first state championship earlier this month, Singleton went in the next day and made about 75 pounds worth of gold-colored cheesy goodness.
For a while, Singleton sold the beer cheese at Honeybaked Ham, but that ended about 2014 or so, as the store's owner Steve Kelley was starting to focus on running for the office of county judge-executive, a role he currently holds.
"It's no longer commercially available," said Singleton. "I keep looking into getting it made... It's always been a goal to have it back out there."
He's hopeful that's something he can do next year. "It probably would not require a big capital investment, but there are certain things you must do when selling things commercially."
Until then, Singleton will celebrate the fact that his once red beard is now white and he can more effectively play the role of the "jolly old elf" when it comes to giving out beer cheese to all the good men and women who know how to get in his circle.
"There are a whole bunch of things," he said of what he likes most about making BW's Famous Beer Cheese. "The biggest is that I'm probably the biggest fan. Now that Mom has passed away, I've inherited the role of 'biggest fan of beer cheer.' I eat more than anybody, I'm sure. Second, the anticipation people have knowing the beer cheese is coming. People like it and they communicate that."
