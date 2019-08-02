Call for unified CTE system could mean more funding for local Area Technology Center

Pulaski County Schools Superintendent Patrick Richardson would be supportive of a new call to create a unified system for career and technical education (CTE) if it means more funding for the local Area Technology Center.
Kentucky Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis and Associate Commissioner David Horseman made the recommendation in a recent presentation to the Kentucky Budget Review Subcommittee on Education. According to the commissioner, the current system is two-pronged at best -- and arguably lacking altogether.
Lewis explained that the state operates 53 area technology centers (ATCs) -- including the Pulaski ATC -- with numerous locally-operated centers spread across the commonwealth. Only some local centers receive state funding and even those that do don't get enough to deliver quality programs based on regional workforce needs, Lewis believes.
"The demand is far greater than we're able to deliver on, and we find ourselves shifting money around to subsidize the operations of the state-operated ATCs," Lewis said.
According to Horseman, the current statutory funding formula for the local area vocational education centers has not been used since its creation because a flaw in the formula could cause larger centers to receive less funding than smaller centers.
"If we go back to that formula, it would absolutely cause disruption at those centers," Horseman said, adding that regulations currently set the funding formula for the centers.
That formula is based on the number of students and classroom time they spend in a career pathway. According to Horseman, more than 60 pathways in local area vocational educational centers across the state -- even in high-demand industries -- remain unfunded.
Lewis and Horseman presented recommendations from two separate reports which KDE commissioned in 2014 and 2015. The first, produced by the Southern Regional Education Board, recommended:
Commission an in-depth study that will identify funding priorities and formulate recommendations to create an improved and more equitable funding system for all technical centers.Based on a set of best practices priorities, establish an accountability system that not only measures outcomes, but also measures whether all of the components are in place that will maximize opportunities for all students.Forge a unified system of world-class technical centers.Establish stronger, more formal ties between the state's secondary and postsecondary education institutions and private sector business and industry partners by creating a robust system of state and regional advisory committees.The second report, from Thomas P. Miller & Associates, made seven recommendations:
Base funding for CTE on state goals and business and industry needs.Convene a committee to explore ways of funding all career and technical education equally.Provide adequate funding for CTE programs to accomplish state priorities.Create a proactive, intentional process of funding large equipment purchases and maintaining and/or upgrading current equipment.Allow locally-operated centers and schools to set a budget for the entire school year.Consider an additional per-pupil funding formula weight tied to state-prioritized occupational and program areas based on state and regional industry needs.Explore CTE performance funding.These recommendations also will be shared with a legislative task force recently formed to explore CTE funding, along with models of unified systems from other states. Lewis pointed to Ohio as one such model, noting it serves twice as many public school students as Kentucky -- with only about half the number of technical high schools.
"Although we should not copy Ohio's system or any other, I do not believe we can provide enough funding for 100 technical high schools across the state," Lewis said. "We have to create a system that provides every Kentucky high school student regardless of their school district - large or small, urban or rural - with access to high quality CTE programs."
The Pulaski County ATC has led the state in the past in terms of industry certifications for seniors and is poised to have an even greater reach thanks to a Kentucky Work Ready Skills Initiative grant that allowed for the expansion of its Industrial Maintenance Program. The ATC also offers technical skills training in the areas of Automotive Technology, Health Sciences, Construction Carpentry, and Welding.
"I believe that the opportunities for career pathways that our ATC can provide [lead] to post graduation student success," Supt. Richardson said. "If this initiative provides more funding, it would have a positive impact on our community."
