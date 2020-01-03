Cameron asks FBI to probe Bevin's pardons

Senate Minority Leader Morgan McGarvey and state Representative Chris Harris received confirmation on Thursday that Attorney General Daniel Cameron has made a formal request for an investigation of former Governor Matt Bevin's pardons by the FBI.
In his letter to Rep. Harris and Sen. McGarvey, Cameron said, "I stand by the outstanding work of Kentucky's prosecutors and respect the decisions of juries who convict wrongdoers.
"While Kentucky's Constitution gives the Governor the power to pardon a person convicted of a crime, I believe the pardon power should be used sparingly and only after great deliberation with due concern for public safety," Cameron continued in the letter dated Dec. 30, 2019.
"After taking office I discussed this matter with some of our law enforcement partners. After this discussion, I decided to send a formal request to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to investigate this matter," Cameron added in the letter noting he was willing to assist the FBI in any way needed.
Sen. McGarvey and Rep. Harris said in a joint statement:
"We want to thank Attorney General Cameron for formally requesting that the FBI investigate former Governor Matt Bevin's recent pardons. As we wrote in our letter to the Attorney General last month, a governor may have broad pardoning powers, but there must be further scrutiny by law enforcement when there is an appearance of impropriety or corruption. Kentuckians deserve to know if the pardon of Patrick Baker, whose family raised tens of thousands of dollars for Gov. Bevin in 2018, was granted improperly. We believe strongly that this and potentially other pardons should be investigated impartially, and are pleased that the Attorney General agrees and has asked the FBI to make sure that happens."
