Cameron vows to work closely with local police

In a state dominated by the "Big Blue Nation," how does a University of Louisville football player win an elected state office?
"By not talking about it much," said Daniel Cameron.
In addition to being a former gridder for the Louisville Cardinals, Cameron is now Attorney General for the Commonwealth of Kentucky. And despite being part of the 2007 Orange Bowl-winning team, to hear Elizabethtown native Cameron tell is, he's had immensely more success in the field of law than on the field of grass.
"I think most folks, when I explained how little I played, took a little pity on me," he quipped, speaking with the Commonwealth Journal in an exclusive interview on Friday.
Part of a "Red Wave" that gave Republicans every key elected state office except for the big one -- governor -- in November's General Election, Cameron upended Democrat Greg Stumbo, who had held that office from 2004 to 2008. In doing so, he made history -- as the first Republican to be elected attorney general in Kentucky since 1944, and the first African-American to hold the office, ever.
Already, Cameron has rubbed shoulders with some of the nation's political power players. He was endorsed in his bid for AG by President Donald Trump. He's heavily connected to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, for whom Cameron served as legal counsel after clerking in the office of Federal District Court (Eastern District, Ky.) Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove.
So even though he might have had a hard time getting on the field in football, in politics, Cameron has established himself as a heavy-hitter.
That being said, Cameron walks into a situation where the previous AG, Democrat Andy Beshear, constantly sparred with the Republican governor who replaced his father in office, Matt Bevin -- notably, suing to block the pension reform legislation Bevin approved. When asked if he was going to try to work with Beshear, now governor, as a counterpart GOP AG or if he would prove adversarial as Beshear was with Bevin, Cameron took another route -- take the political gamesmanship out of it.
"I'm not playing politics," said Cameron. "We're going to have a constructive partnership with all statewide elected officials. Kentuckians want their government to function in a seamless capacity. I have a responsibility to help in that regard.
"I think in many ways, the AG's office should be depoliticized," he added. "I've made it very clear that's how I'm going to proceed in this office."
He noted that public safety issues have "no R or D designation next to them" and that the AG office is "independently elected ... with its own set of responsibilities."
Cameron's key message, however, focuses on how he's going to work closely with local law enforcement and legal offices throughout Kentucky. On Thursday, Cameron had a chance to speak with Somerset Police Chief William Hunt at a meeting of the Law Enforcement Coordinating Committee of the United States Attorney's Office. Cameron, who was just sworn into office Tuesday, received a City of Somerset ball cap and coffee cup from Hunt.
"I sat next to Chief Hunt and had a good conversation," said Cameron, who said he was "excited to be a good resource" for local law enforcement and to be working with them to assist in dealing with public safety issues. "He is just looking forward to having a constructive relationship with the AG's office, and we're certainly going to do that."
Cameron said that extended hand also goes to Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck, Commonwealth's Attorney Eddy Montgomery, County Attorney Martin Hatfield, Somerset Mayor Alan Keck, and all others involved in the law-and-order wellness of this area.
"Where a local prosecutor might be conflicted out of a case, we step into the gap and help in that regard," said Cameron. "We will endeavor to ... better assist prosecutors and local officials."
As far as the issues that are important to Cameron, the drug epidemic is the first thing he mentioned, as well as being a "voice for the voiceless," he said.
"(I care about) making sure we're looking out for those who are vulnerable in our community," said Cameron. "To me, that's children who can be taken advantage of, and also senior citizens who can be taken advantage of. I want to do everything I can to confront the drug epidemic in consultation with the local law enforcement community also looking out for those who are vulnerable."
While Cameron puts a focus on illegal drug use as a public crisis, there has been a push in Kentucky in the last couple of years to reconsider the criminal status of marijuana use, whether for medical purposes specifically or even recreational. In regards to that issue, Cameron again brought it down to the grassroots level.
"The attorney general's office has to be in the business of enforcement (of laws on the books). The General Assembly has the responsibility to make laws and have that discussion," said Cameron. "I'm aware that discussions are beginning to percolate again as it relates to the medical component of marijuana. As I'm asked for my input on that issue, I'll provide it in consultation with people like Eddy Montgomery and Martin Hatfield, and other law enforcement communities."
While Cameron does "not shrink from the historic nature" of being African-American in the AG office, "I don't think it's relevant to the role itself," he said. However, "I hope what it demonstrated is that what Kentuckians care about is what your values are and what your message is, regardless of what you look like. If you offer a message that's unifying in many ways and resonates with Kentuckians, you'll be given an opportunity to serve in a public trust."
He added that the lesson "is that if you look like me and you want to jump into elected government, you should do so. You'll be judged on your merit. Not only can you go to the ballot box and put your ballot in it, but you can also be on the ballot, regardless of your political affiliation. I hope that's something that's loud and clear after the results of this election."
Cameron appears poised to tackle some of the biggest issues facing Kentucky -- and while his political future might be brighter than his athletic one, his time in a Cardinals jersey helped prepare him for the role he's in today.
"You learn the value of hard work and perseverance and determination," he said. "When I went into law school after undergrad, some of the same habits I picked up as a football player paid dividends (such as) the routine and regimented way I went about my day. As a football player, I had to get up early and go lift weights. Sort of the regimented nature of being a student-athlete helped me transition to law school and helped me stay motivated and focused on the task at hand."
