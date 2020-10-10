Please! Give us a break.
Do all political office seekers think the general public is so naive to believe opponents of all candidates for office are bad guys; that they never do good; that their intentions are misdirected; that they are seeking office only to enrich themselves?
Political advertisements on television throughout this election season have been depressing. One after another candidate screams at his or her opponent, throwing insults. Political advertisements are childish, insulting to one's intelligence. After hearing what candidates say about each other it makes one think nobody is fit to hold office.
Television debates leave a bad taste on one's mouth. It reminds of two kids yelling, "My daddy can whip your daddy."
May we please have a candidate for office who will tell us he or she wants to go to the courthouse, city hall, Frankfort or Washington to see if they can help. Tell us what you would will try to do for us.
And "try" is the right word. No candidate, regardless of the level of government, can accomplish anything on their own. Don't insult us with, "When I'm elected I will do this or that." That's not the way the system works at any level of government. A candidate may use influence, but no elected official can accomplish change on his or her own.
Thankfully, there are no scheduled elections in Kentucky next year. Maybe for a time we'll be able to watch a little TV without being promised an unreachable pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.
