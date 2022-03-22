Campbellsville University celebrates National Social Work Month

Campbellsville University's Noe Education Center in Somerset is celebrating their social work alumni and students as part of a national awareness campaign.
In a ceremony last Thursday, CU Somerset invited Somerset Mayor Alan Keck and Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley to sign a proclamation declaring March as National Social Work Month.
Mayor Keck thanked both the students and social workers present for their choice of field.
"If you've decided to make social work your profession either day in/day out or for those who are in the education field to encourage other to get involved, I, for one, am grateful," the mayor said. "It is incredibly important work, at times -- I'm sure you know this better than I do -- likely very thankless work. But that doesn't diminish the importance in the community to stay the course."
Judge Kelley said he admired social workers because their work much resembles how the Bible commands people to act in loving their neighbors and helping to carry burdens.
"As we grow, we will see more need from these folks who just need a hand up," he said. "They don't want hand outs but we need to do whatever we can to help them get on solid ground and move forward. Those of you who are social workers, it's a calling. I thank you for answering that call."
Social workers play critical roles in child welfare, health care, and mental health care. Social work is one of the fastest-growing professions in the United States, according to CU Somerset Social Work Professor Cynthia Colyer, with the more than 700,000 social workers already working in the U.S. expected to grow by another 12 percent by the end of the decade.
"Social workers have been an essential part of our community for decades," Colyer said. "especially being essential during the pandemic, and we continue every day to play a key role in enhancing the basic needs of all people -- especially the most vulnerable among us."
Colyer noted that most don't realize that social workers constitute the largest group of mental health care professionals in the country. Still, there is a shortage of social workers in many areas where they are needed "to help families and children address complex issues such as trauma, poverty and the impact of our nation's opioid addiction crisis."
Mayor Keck also encouraged local social workers to reach out to the city's Healthy Somerset initiative, which promotes a holistic approach to wellness, if there was anything the city could do to assist in their efforts.
Judge Kelley recounted meeting with CU officials some 13 years ago, as a property owner rather than elected official, as the university sought to establish a Somerset campus and bring a "four-year college" presence to the community.
"Education is the key to our children's future and it takes them anywhere they want to go," the judge said, recalling how thrilled he was to learn CU was coming to Pulaski County. "Any opportunity that they can have starts with education."
Colyer called upon social work student Theresa Williams and program graduate DeeDee Rodgers to share their experiences. Other featured speakers included campus minister Greg Gover, who offered an opening prayer, and student Garrett Burton, who read the proclamation aloud before the ceremonial signing.
