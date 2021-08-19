A local woman now in remission after battling Stage 4 colon cancer for over a year celebrated her victory Wednesday surrounded by her family and friends at Somerset Christian School.
Raina Simpson had to be alone when she rang the bell after her final treatment at Markey Cancer Center, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With her children attending Somerset Christian School and Simpson having served as the cheer coach there, Simpson's friend and neighbor Natalie Franklin contacted the school about hosting a celebration where Simpson could publicly ring the bell at the SCS's front entrance with her family, friends, church family and students looking on.
SCS Assistant Principal Melissa Phelps called holding the ceremony at school a natural connection since many have been involved throughout Simpson's journey.
"She's an amazing lady," Phelps said of the 34-year-old stay-at-home mom. "We just love her and her family dearly."
"This is a really special day for Raina and for our school," said Todd Meadows, pastor of Grace Baptist Church, where the Simpson family attends. "We started praying … that God would do a miracle…It was just everyone trusting the Lord. We're here today because God is an awesome God; he's a powerful God; he's a God who heals and a God who saves."
The only symptom that Simpson had before she was diagnosed was anemia. In June of last year, she ended up in the emergency being told she had inoperable Stage 4 colon cancer that had spread to her liver. For the next 13 months, Simpson traveled to Markey for chemotherapy every other week that could last anywhere from two to 10 hours in one sitting.
When she got the call that her last tests showed no signs of cancer, Simpson was at Franklin's home and at first couldn't believe she'd "crossed the finish line" before rushing home to excitedly share the news with her three sons. "We just couldn't quit crying," she said. "We celebrated all night."
While her faith was ultimately in the Lord, Simpson noted how He worked through the community, which rallied around her.
"I could not do this alone," she said. "…We just thank you guys for literally carrying us to Jesus through your prayers."
Simpson noted that when she prayed for grace, she was at first expecting "this supernatural light" but that the Lord kept reminding her that people were the means. "That has been so profound to me and literally kept me going.…The people that God has sent to me and put in my neighborhood, everything makes sense, the school, my family, my church community…everyone has just shaped me profoundly."
Simpson's motto has been "Trust God and laugh" as well as "Pray and do the next thing" and, for her, the next thing is to start a ministry to help offer resources for other cancer patients. A long-term goal would be to raise enough to build a vacation home in order to donate week-long stays for those patients.
"One of the things I learned sitting in that chemo chair is that there are a lot of needs emotionally…," Simpson said. "It's important to keep your spirits up because once you mentally go down, you're physically down. That's anybody; it doesn't matter if you have cancer or not."
Now that she's cancer free, Simpson still has a pump placed in her abdomen that carries chemo and saline interchangably to her liver. She'll have to have the pump maintained every four weeks for the next to years. Simpson wants to use those trips to Markey to share her ministry with the patients there.
"That's one of the times you want somebody to sit with you and hold your hand," Simpson said, again noting that neither her husband nor her children could accompany her over the last year. "The only thing I would want people who are following my journey to know is, 'Do not suffer alone.' It doesn't matter if you're going through a miscarriage, a divorce; it doesn't matter if you just moved here and you're alone, if you have COVID, cancer. You can't suffer alone..…Christ uses the means of his people. We pray and ask the Lord to meet our needs, and sometimes the answers are right in front of us. It's our neighbor; it's the friend who keeps offering to bring us a meal or invites us to church."
