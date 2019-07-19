Everybody sees the magic that goes into the Pulaski County Fair.
The bright lights. The motion of the rides. The fun prizes to win.
But not many people pay attention to the people who make it actually happen: The carnies.
Kissel Entertainment LLC is the company working with the Pulaski County Fair Board to provide the rides, games, and goodies that make the experience everything that it is. Part of the fun of working with Kissel is getting to travel all around the country, seeing different places and different faces lighting up with joy.
Andre Reyes found himself on the fairgrounds in Somerset this week, overseeing the "Duck Shoot" carnival game. He's originally from Mission, Texas, however -- and the carny life represented a better life for him.
"I was homeless when I got into this," he told the Commonwealth Journal. "They just came to town one day, and I've been with them ever since."
Reyes goes with the fair to all the different locations it serves, in states ranging from up north (Ohio and Indiana) to way down south (Louisiana and Alabama).
In fact, the travel aspect is "what everybody likes" about working with the fair, said Reyes.
Reyes stays with the Duck Shoot game, though all the employees have a hand in setting up everything at the fair, he said.
Those who play the game must pick up a small toy rifle and try to hit moving duck-shaped targets as they go by in front of the shooter. It's a classic carnival game that's been around for generations upon generations -- but there are some generations that are definitely better at it than others, noted Reyes.
"It all depends," said Reyes when asked if some do better than others at the game. "Kids shoot a lot better than the adults."
Why is that? Perhaps in this kind of duck shoot, instinct works better than technique.
"(The adults) are so used to actually shooting a gun," he continued. "A little kid will just be like, 'Ooh, I want that.' Boom."
Of course, as long as there have been carnival games, there have been skeptics and sore losers who denounced the games as being rigged.
To them, Reyes points out that it's a "Win a Prize Every Time" game, which seeks make sure everyone goes away happy.
"What's the point of it being a rigged game if you're winning something?" he asked.
Not everyone working the fair is from some far-flung place however. Asher Thompson was one of two fair workers overseeing a simpler game -- a sort of "shark tank," that allows children to using fishing hook-like devices to catch a cute little shark floating in a shallow pull (the level of difficulty is not high).
"It's a prize every time," said Thompson, echoing the egalitarian philosophy behind the Pulaski County Fair's midway.
Thompson started with the fair last year, but unlike Reyes and his fellow Kissel employees, Thompson didn't have to come very far to get the summer gig.
"I live in Somerset, Ky., born and raised," said Thompson. "I showed up one day when they were building and I just started building booths like this."
Thompson likes being part of the fair atmosphere.
"It's fun, yeah," he said. "... The best part of it is seeing a kid's smile on their face when they win a prize."
The only downside?
Said Thompson with a laugh, referencing the viral repetitive children's song, "They keep playing 'Baby Shark' non-stop."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.