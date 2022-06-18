Cars line up for $3.99 gas at Jarvis Super Stop

It looked like 1973 all over again at one Somerset gas station Friday as cars lined up in both directions waiting to fill up.
This time, it isn't a fuel shortage that had drivers seeking relief at Jarvis Super Stop but rather soaring prices that has regular unleaded gasoline approaching $5 per gallon locally ($4.599 at the Somerset Fuel Center at press time).
Due in part to overall inflation as well as the ongoing war in Ukraine, gas prices nationwide have reached historic highs in recent months, as countries in the West moved to ban oil imports from Russia in reaction to that country's invasion of Ukraine.
With hurricane season running into November and no end in sight to the overseas conflict, according to published reports, experts are uncertain when prices will start to fall.
But a little respite came Friday from the Super Stop on South Jarvis Avenue not far from downtown Somerset, where the price of regular was lowered the price to $3.999 between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. As word spread, particularly though social media, vehicles lined up to take advantage of the all-too-brief sale.
Manager Nick Patel said the Sunoco station just wanted to give back to customers.
"It's crazy right now out here," Patel said just after 2 p.m. Friday, adding that not even a thunderstorm earlier that day slowed things down. "People just keep coming and coming. There's 45-50 cars around the whole store."
In fact, employees were needed to help direct traffic around the pumps and keep the lines moving.
"The community helps me out through their business," he continued, "so on this crisis, I'll just try to help them out, save them some money."
