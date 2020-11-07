A property dispute, police say, has led to the death of one Liberty man and another being charged with murder.
Detectives with Kentucky State Police Post 15 are investigating the incident, which occurred around 5:44 p.m. Wednesday on Dry Ridge Road some four miles east of Liberty.
According to KSP, 58-year-old Randall Atwood and 33-year-old Elza King were arguing over the property when Atwood retrieved his firearm and fatally shot King.
King was pronounced dead by the Casey County Coroner.
Atwood was charged with murder and lodged in the Casey County Detention Center.
KSP was assisted at the scene by the Casey County Sheriff's Department, Liberty Police Department, Casey County EMS, and Casey County Rescue Squad. This incident remains under investigation by Detective Marvin Blakey.
