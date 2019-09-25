CCHE Volleyball teams holding Fall Festival fundraiser

It's a celebration that promises fun and helps to support a local volleyball team - who could ask for more?
The Cumberland Christian Home Educators (CCHE) group is hosting a Fall Festival as a fundraiser to help with the costs of getting their girls volleyball team to the 2019 East Coast Homeschool Volleyball Nationals, being held at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va.
It takes place Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Oak Hill Baptist Church on Oak Hill Road. Admission is free, and comes with four free tickets to participate in the games. Additional game tickets are $0.25 each or 20 for $4.
Other different events will be scattered throughout the evening to raise money. There's a drawing to win two tickets to WonderWorks in Pigeon Forge or two tickets to Dollywood. They will also have a silent auction for items like handmade crafts and gift baskets, a chili cook-off with a $50 gas card as a prize courtesy of Lake Cumberland Shell, and a Halo tournament thanks to Rolling Video Games (the tickets to enter must be bought in advance). That video game tournament has a $100 cash prize.
Organizers say that while winners of the drawings do not have to be present to win, high-bidders of the silent auction must be on hand to pay for their items that evening. The auctions will close at 8 p.m.
Other events include face painting, inflatables, concessions and Jeep Peeps.
Both CCHE's Junior Varsity and Middle School teams earned spots in their respective tournaments.
The teams will be traveling from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5 to compete with other homeschool teams from various states.
According to volleyball mom and one of the Festival's organizers, Sherry Lenhardt, the proceeds raised from the event will offset the girls' travel costs, paying for hotel stays, food, vehicle transportation, tournament entry fees and t-shirts to commemorate the occasion.
The mothers of the girls all point to this team of highly-motivated players as proof that teams made up of homeschooled athletes can be competitive. One mom, Malenda McCalister, said simply, "It's a success story."
Tara Newberry added, "It's validation that they work hard," in seeing the teams make Nationals.
McCalister said the teams practice three times a week, with Newberry pointing out that the team doesn't have a home base. "They're at the mercy of whoever can help out," she said.
For example, on Monday the girls were practicing at the gymnasium of the National Guard Armory, but sometimes they have to train at Oak Hill Baptist, or other facilities as they are available. Many of the gyms they practice in don't have air conditioning.
The national competition, McCalister said, was a good opportunity for the girls, because they have the chance to be seen by college coaches and other teams they wouldn't normally get in front of - a possible stair-step into advancing into a higher level.
The team's coach, Lauren Watson, volunteers her time in working with the girls, as do all of CCHE's sports coaches. Not only is this the first year for her coaching the team, her mother, CCHE director Garna Donahue, was quick to point out that Watson was one of the founding members of the volleyball team when she was a student.
Sponsorships and donations for the Fall Festival came from businesses and individuals, including:
Lake Cumberland Shell, Wendy's, Donatos, Flowers Bakery, Sara Lee, CCHE Sports, Rolling Video Games, Holston Gases, Nelson Valley Baptist Church, New Salem Baptist Church, Modern Vending, Pepsi, Prairie Farms, Petrey's Cabinets LLC, Casada Trucking, ProFab, WonderWorks, Dollywood, The Donahue Family, CCHE classes, Briar Bowl, Glory Gardens, Craft n Creations, Eubank Pizza, Frisch's Big Boy, Dairy Queen, The Sweet Spot Bakery, Vickie's Vinyl and More, Parsons Woodshop, Sears, Amish and More Country Store, My Be You Tiful Boutique, Bowling Green Hot Rods, NASCAR Park Pigeon Forge, Cincinnati Zoo, Lake Cumberland Jeep Peeps, Gary Price Woodworking and Barbie Price.
