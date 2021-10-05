The Kentucky Public Service Commission will conduct a meeting to hear public comments regarding an application from Cingular Wireless for the construction of a Wireless Communications Facility (WCF) in Pulaski County.
The proposed facility is planned for 240 Happy Ridge Road in Nancy and consists of a 305-foot tall tower, along with a 12-foot tall lightning arrester, concrete foundations and facilities to house electronic equipment.
Cingular is doing business locally as AT&T Mobility. According to their application, the WCF would improve services in an area not adequately served by AT&T. Additional information is at psc.ky.gov. The case number is 2020-00310.
Anyone seeking to comment on the project should attending the public hearing this Friday night at The Center for Rural Development in Somerset, starting at 7:30 p.m. EDT. An AT&T representative present at the local public hearing to answer questions from the public.
