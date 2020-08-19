Census workers will knock on doors of non-responders

Census workers will soon begin knocking on doors of Pulaski County households that have not responded to the 2020 national census, according to a spokesman for the Philadelphia Regional Census Center of which Pulaksi County is a part.
The spokesman ( who requested anonymity) said responses from Pulaski County are running behind the 2010 national headcount. Deadline to respond to the 2020 census is October 31.
On July 23, the last percentage available, only 63 percent of Pulaski County households had responded. Lowest response area was in the southern part of the county.
There is a possibility of scammers trying to take advantage of the national head count. If they ask you for money, your Social Security number or credit card number it's a scam. A census taker coming to your door will have identification.
If you are filling out the census for your home, you should count everyone who is living there as of April 1, 2020. This includes any friends or family members who are living and sleeping there most of the time. If someone was staying in your home on April 1, and has no home elsewhere, you should count them in your response to the 2020 census.
Be sure to count roommates, young children, newborns and anyone who is renting a space in your home. These people are often missed in the census. This means they can miss out on resources for themselves and their communities over the next 10 years.
The U.S. Constitution mandates a census be taken every 10 years to count all people, both citizens and non-citizens, living in the United States.
An accurate count of the population is required by law and serves as the basis for fair political representation. It plays a vital role in many areas of public life.
Pulaski Fiscal Court by statute must reapportion magisterial districts in May 2021 following the decennial census. KRS 67.045 requires districts to be "compact, contiguous, and the population of each district shall be as nearly equal as is reasonably possible."
State population counts from the census are used to reapportion seats in the U.S. House of Representatives across the 50 states.
State and local officials use census results to help redraw congressional, state and local district boundaries to meet the one-person, one-vote rule.
Governments and nonprofit organizations rely on census data to determine the need for new roads, hospitals, schools and other public-sector investments. Census data are also vital to businesses as a key source of information about the changing needs of the U.S. population.
Census data are used to distribute more than $675 billion in federal funds to states and local communities for health, education, housing and infrastructure programs. Information included in census responses is protected by law.
